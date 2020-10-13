BCF Disaster Relief Team on mission in Pensacola

“Every trip is different and impacts me in different ways,” Coggins said in the release. “I think this one impacted me with a reminder of how many elderly there are out there (and that) when something like this happens, how much they need disaster relief to be there to help…One thing I took away is the resilience of our students to serve.

"There are some who made this trip as experienced DR volunteers and some who it was their first time. For the first time students, there is some timidity to start, but a willingness to learn and by the end of the trip they have learned to step in and quicker to get the work completed. But more important they are quick to engage the homeowner.

"This is true for the new ones, but especially for the more experienced students who really understand our mission is to minister to people along with the work, so they look for opportunities to talk with those who are needing that ministry" Coggins stated.