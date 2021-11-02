BCF expansion, name-change pending

The Baptist College of Florida will soon see a name change, shifting to the Florida Baptist University, when all necessary authorizations are completed.
The school is also announcing a third campus location in the works, this one in south Florida’s Hialeah community. The BCF board of trustees formally approved its establishment in late October.
It will be located at the Southeast Florida Center of the Florida Baptist Convention and is expected to start offering classes in August of 2022.
Graceville, the original location, was joined in recent years by the establishment of a central-Florida sister campus, that one in Lakeland.
School officials in a press release explained more about the expected name change.
“The institution has established a graduate school, added several new fields of study, and established two new campuses. As a result of all of the changes that have occurred, the BCF President recommended that the name of the school be changed with the new name including the designation of 'University.' The school has been technically eligible to adopt this designation for several years, but the leadership has waited until this time to pursue the name change. The name adopted is Florida Baptist University.
"Before that name can be official, there are several steps that must be completed including actions by: The Secretary of State of the State of Florida, the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and the Commission for Independent Education of the Florida Department of Education,” the release stated.
“While this process will take quite some time, we are truly excited about unveiling a new name that communicates the breadth and depth of our programming,” stated BCF President Tom Kinchen.
“We are also glad to state that while the name may change, the heart and mission of the school will remain constant,” he continued.
In other news, Kinchen announced that he plans to retire from his BCF leadership position on the last day of 2022.
Earlier this year, BCF announced it had adopted a succession plan at Kinchen’s urging.
Kinchen spoke of his retirement in the release. “At that time, Ruth Ann and I will have completed 32.5 years here, and I will be 76 years old. That’s enough. This announcement comes as the result of my own initiative with no pressure or suggestion from anyone. I love what I do, and I love the people with whom I work. My sincere prayer is for a bright and fruitful future for this fantastic institution.”