BCF expansion, name-change pending

The Baptist College of Florida will soon see a name change, shifting to the Florida Baptist University, when all necessary authorizations are completed.

The school is also announcing a third campus location in the works, this one in south Florida’s Hialeah community. The BCF board of trustees formally approved its establishment in late October.

It will be located at the Southeast Florida Center of the Florida Baptist Convention and is expected to start offering classes in August of 2022.

Graceville, the original location, was joined in recent years by the establishment of a central-Florida sister campus, that one in Lakeland.

School officials in a press release explained more about the expected name change.

“The institution has established a graduate school, added several new fields of study, and established two new campuses. As a result of all of the changes that have occurred, the BCF President recommended that the name of the school be changed with the new name including the designation of 'University.' The school has been technically eligible to adopt this designation for several years, but the leadership has waited until this time to pursue the name change. The name adopted is Florida Baptist University.