BCF extends student housing scholarships
  • Updated
BCF students Emily Straughn and Mary Klein pose for a picture in front of Napier Hall.

 BCF, PROVIDED

Baptist College of Florida President Dr. Thomas A. Kinchen has announced that the Student Housing Scholarship Program that was initiated in the Fall semester of 2020 has been extended into the Spring semester 2021.

The scholarship program provides cost-free housing for qualifying students who live on the campus in Graceville. “Housing is one of the significant cost areas for our students,” Kinchen said in a news release.

“Through this program, students and their families are relieved of a large portion of their overall college expenses.”

For more information on the Student Housing Scholarship Program, call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

