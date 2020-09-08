BCF held recent blood drive

Despite the challenges of giving blood in the middle of a pandemic, with its many necessary precautions, the faculty, staff, and students at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville didn’t miss an opportunity to participate in One Blood’s “Big Red Bus” blood drive held on campus recently.
“During this unusual academic semester with social distancing, extra hand sanitation stations, thorough cleaning, mask, and safeguards, the semi-annual blood drive was still held on August 27, where members of the BCF family were able to contribute throughout the day,” BCF announced in a press release.
The bus was located in the parking lot next to the BCF Wellness Center on the BCF campus. Although attendance on the bus was lower, according to blood bank representative Richard Register, seven units of blood were collected. “Those 7 units will account for approximately 21 blood products available for transfusion to sick and injured local hospital patients,” said blood bank representative Richard Register. “We, and the patients we serve, are very grateful for the work you did for this drive,” he continued.
The next drive is scheduled for Monday, October 26, and Halloween shirts will be handed out to every individual that donates.
“Participating in the blood drive is simply one more way that the BCF family shows their sincere desire to help meet not only any spiritual needs in the community but also the physical needs as well,” school officials said in the release.
