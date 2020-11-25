BCF holds Seniors Honors Day and plans for graduation

On Monday, Nov. 16, the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville held Senior Honors Day recognizing members of the Fall 2020 graduating class that achieved honor status and maintained a high grade point average (GPA).

Class President Josh Richards gave opening remarks and graduating senior Asa Sellers performed a worship set.

Unlike previous years, Senior Honors Day was held outside at “Grand Bobbie’s Pavilion” in Heritage Village. After a time of praise and worship, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen welcomed the faculty, staff, and students, and spent a few minutes encouraging graduates on their next step.

He presented honor stoles and highest GPA certificates to those students with academic achievements. A special certificate and preaching Bible was presented to the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award Winner Aaron Crawford.

Members of the 2020 Fall class are busy finalizing their plans for life after graduation. On Dec. 4, 37 graduates will be walking across the stage outside at the Pavilion. Several Spring 2020 graduates will participate in that service because their in-person commencement became a virtual graduation based on COVID-19 restrictions.