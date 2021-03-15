BCF holds social-distanced Preview Day

Each semester, students, staff, and faculty at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville have an open house event known as Preview Day.
In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was up in the air whether or not the event would be just online or on campus.
“After much prayer,” school officials said in a press release, “the administration concluded that, even if just one prospective student decided to come, it would still be worth it.”
This year, the special event was held on March 8; not only did many prospective students show up for Preview Day, many initiated the application process, school officials said.
Registration began at 9 a.m. in the BCF Wellness Center in the center of the campus. Prospective students were greeted by BCF students and staff, wearing masks for safety. The visitors received bags complete with information pertaining to campus life and degree opportunities.
During registration, prospects and their families were directed upstairs to the one-way-only exhibit booths that contained information on specific degree programs, mission opportunities, collegiate disaster relief, financial aid, housing, security, student life activities, intramural sports, BCM, the Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), and other resources available to students such as the library, writing center, and computer lab. The booths were spread apart to accommodate for social distancing guidelines and regulations.
Following the meet-and-greet, guests remained in the Wellness Center to attend chapel service led by the student praise and worship team, “One Voice.”
Students had the opportunity to hear a message from BCF Professor of Theology and Philosophy Mark Rathel as he spoke about, “knowing if you are in God’s will,” the release states.
After chapel, guests heard from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen as he welcomed and encouraged prospective students to consider BCF for continuing their education.
Students were then given the chance to attend a class highlighting their vocational choice. The classroom sessions gave prospective students and their families a snapshot of what a regular class relating to their academic interest or career choice might look like, as well as the possibilities for financial assistance. This time also included information about general practical topics such as familiarization with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the tuition assistance and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students.
After the classroom visits and financial aid session, campus visitors had lunch provided by workers in the campus dining facility, the Deese Center, and heard a special performance by the BCF Jazz Band.
Afterward, visitors were able to tour the different on-campus housing options and talk with admissions counselors.
At the end of the tours, guests returned to the Wellness Center to watch a light-hearted athletic event called “The Covid Race.” In it, the school’s two Admissions Counselors, Shawna Hatcher and Collin Dollar, and their assistants ran head-to-head in completing activities such as putting ten masks on, checking temps, and pulling all the tissues out of a box the fastest.
Several students were able to leave BCF with scholarships awarded during this event and in drawings throughout the day. As prospective students and their families prepared to leave, the day concluded with a word of prayer by Dollar.
For more information on the next Preview Day (Oct. 11, 2021) or to obtain information about BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.