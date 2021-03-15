BCF holds social-distanced Preview Day

Each semester, students, staff, and faculty at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville have an open house event known as Preview Day.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was up in the air whether or not the event would be just online or on campus.

“After much prayer,” school officials said in a press release, “the administration concluded that, even if just one prospective student decided to come, it would still be worth it.”

This year, the special event was held on March 8; not only did many prospective students show up for Preview Day, many initiated the application process, school officials said.

Registration began at 9 a.m. in the BCF Wellness Center in the center of the campus. Prospective students were greeted by BCF students and staff, wearing masks for safety. The visitors received bags complete with information pertaining to campus life and degree opportunities.