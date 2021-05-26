BCF holds spring commencement

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) held it’s spring 2021 graduation ceremony on May 21 outside at the Grand Bobby Pavilion located in the school’s historic Heritage Village on campus in Graceville.

The school graduated 43 individuals that day, and guests were socially distanced sitting five to a group and spaced apart. Graduates marched down the sidewalk while the Brass Ensemble conducted by BCF Professor Ronald Branning played “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Following the traditional processional, the invocation was given by BCF Teacher Education Division Chair Kaye Johnson followed by the hymn “O Worship the King” led by Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis.

BCF President Tom Kinchen welcomed guests. A special moment of recognition was afforded to BCF Professor Tanya Gardner as Kinchen and General Education Division Chair Kristy Ford “hooded” Gardner, who recently earned her doctorate but was unable to attend her own graduation and participate in the hooding tradition.

The BCF College Singers presented the anthem “Expression of Gratitude” before Kinchen offered the commencement address.