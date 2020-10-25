BCF hosts semiannual blood drive

Giving blood this Oct. 26 at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) resulted in some receiving for donors, a well.
The One Blood bus was on campus from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day. Those that gave blood received a One Blood Halloween T-shirt, a $10 e-gift card and a wellness checkup that included a COVID-19 antibody test, checks of blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and a cholesterol screening.
Masks were required by all blood donors, with one provided to those that did not bring their own.
