 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BCF hosts semiannual blood drive
0 comments

BCF hosts semiannual blood drive

  • Updated
  • 0

Giving blood this Oct. 26 at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) resulted in some receiving for donors, a well.

The One Blood bus was on campus from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day. Those that gave blood received a One Blood Halloween T-shirt, a $10 e-gift card and a wellness checkup that included a COVID-19 antibody test, checks of blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and a cholesterol screening.

Masks were required by all blood donors, with one provided to those that did not bring their own.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 17-20:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 21-23:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert