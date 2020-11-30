BCF hosts senior recitals

In October and November of each year, graduating seniors in the Music and Worship Division at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville presented their senior recitals.

In 2020, one was held outside at the Pavilion in Heritage Village and the others were presented in the R.G. Lee Chapel.

Each recital was crafted by the graduating senior and performed in partial fulfillment of the bachelor’s degrees in music.

BCF seniors performing their recitals this semester included Asa Sellers, Timothy Lloyd, Hannah Vinson, and Josh Wade.

Maintaining social distancing, the audience was necessarily limited.

Amidst COVID-19 restrictions and some classes taught at a distance, the requisite senior recitals showcased upper-level proficiency as seniors performed more difficult and complex pieces of music to demonstrate the extensive training and expansion of instrumental and vocal skills they achieved while at BCF.

For more information on degrees and upcoming recitals at BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.