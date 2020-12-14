BCF hosts special commencement

Several students from the May 2020 graduating class at the Baptist College of Florida joined the fall 2020 grads on Dec. 4 to walk for their diplomas, having been unable to do so in person because their own ceremony had to be virtual-only in light of COVID-19 precautions.

The ceremony included a total of 37 graduates and was centered on the stage outside in the Grand Bobby Pavilion, located in the school’s historic Heritage Village. COVID-19 precautions were observed for the event, with families sitting five-to-a-group and spaced six feet apart.

BCF and many other colleges and universities across the nation had returned to on-campus classes this fall, with masks required, hand sanitizer available across campus, and social distancing the standard.

The Dec. 4 ceremony included contributions from BCF staff and faculty, including Professor of Piano Angela E. Glover, who played "Pomp and Circumstance" as the grads marched. Following the traditional processional, the invocation was given by BCF Theology Division Chair and Professor of Missions Richard Elligson, whose wife Cheryl was among the graduates. BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis then led the congregation in the hymn, “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.”