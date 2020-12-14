BCF hosts special commencement

Several students from the May 2020 graduating class at the Baptist College of Florida joined the fall 2020 grads on Dec. 4 to walk for their diplomas, having been unable to do so in person because their own ceremony had to be virtual-only in light of COVID-19 precautions.
The ceremony included a total of 37 graduates and was centered on the stage outside in the Grand Bobby Pavilion, located in the school’s historic Heritage Village. COVID-19 precautions were observed for the event, with families sitting five-to-a-group and spaced six feet apart.
BCF and many other colleges and universities across the nation had returned to on-campus classes this fall, with masks required, hand sanitizer available across campus, and social distancing the standard.
The Dec. 4 ceremony included contributions from BCF staff and faculty, including Professor of Piano Angela E. Glover, who played "Pomp and Circumstance" as the grads marched. Following the traditional processional, the invocation was given by BCF Theology Division Chair and Professor of Missions Richard Elligson, whose wife Cheryl was among the graduates. BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis then led the congregation in the hymn, “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.”
BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen welcomed family members and graduates . He also recognized the newest BCF faculty member, Professor of New Testament and Greek Steven Winiarski, having him sign the traditional “Articles of Faith” as every faculty member is asked to do. Adjunct Professor of Music Lisa Foltz sang the anthem, “Lord, Here Am I”.
Kinchen addressed the graduates and those in attendance, referencing Deuteronomy, Chapter 8. He encouraged graduates “to forget forgiven sin, failure, and undue pride and success; and to remember how God gave the children of Israel manna, protection, and provision,” according to a press release issued by the school about the ceremony, and challenged graduates to be a spiritual link.
After the confirmation by BCF Registrar Stephanie Orr and the BCF faculty, Academic Dean Robin Jumper presented graduates to Kinchen for final approval. Once approval was granted, the seniors walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.
The 2020 fall and spring graduating class included eight students who received associate degrees, 50 that earned their bachelor's degrees, and five master's degree recipients.
Graduates moved their tassels from right to left, symbolizing the final official act of graduation. The BCF college hymn, "Tell Me the Story of Jesus," was sung near the close of the ceremony.
Following the benediction by Instructor of Psychology Tonya Gardner, Glover played the recessional piece “March” as the graduates left with diplomas in hand.
For more information on BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
