BCF Missions Conference set for mid-October

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host it’s annual Missions Conference, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The theme this year is “Turning Challenges into Opportunities.”

During this event, BCF faculty, students, and staff will join with representatives from a wide variety of missions agencies to discuss the new challenges facing the world, and the subsequent opportunities that are opening as a result, BCF advised in a press release.

The annual conference is punctuated each morning with a chapel service at 9:30 a.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel located on the BCF campus. Missions displays will be set up in the BCF Wellness Center Monday, Oct. 18, from 10:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.—8 p.m., and Wednesday from 8 a.m.—12 p.m.

In addition, a student lunch will be served on Tuesday by the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Team, and there will be a Missions Round-Table Discussion Tuesday evening in the Wellness Center. The Missions Conference will conclude on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at noon.