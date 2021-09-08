BCF Missions Conference set for mid-October

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host it’s annual Missions Conference, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The theme this year is “Turning Challenges into Opportunities.”
During this event, BCF faculty, students, and staff will join with representatives from a wide variety of missions agencies to discuss the new challenges facing the world, and the subsequent opportunities that are opening as a result, BCF advised in a press release.
The annual conference is punctuated each morning with a chapel service at 9:30 a.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel located on the BCF campus. Missions displays will be set up in the BCF Wellness Center Monday, Oct. 18, from 10:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.—8 p.m., and Wednesday from 8 a.m.—12 p.m.
In addition, a student lunch will be served on Tuesday by the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Team, and there will be a Missions Round-Table Discussion Tuesday evening in the Wellness Center. The Missions Conference will conclude on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at noon.
During the conference, more than 20 mission agencies will be in the BCF Wellness Center with displays providing information about their organizations and recruiting people for upcoming mission projects. Representatives from the Florida Baptist Convention will join BCF missionaries in answering questions from the participants throughout the event.
“BCF students continue to be involved with mission trips, many of which are discovered during the annual Missions Conference. This event not only benefits the student body but also provides an opportunity for the BCF family and mission agency representatives to connect with people from across the globe who share one common goal: to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world,” BCF stated in the release.
Every year Missions Conference Coordinator and Chair of the Theology Division Richard Elligson invites speakers on the subject of missions in chapel. This year’s chapel speakers include Dr. Tommy Green, Executive Director/Treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, Dr. Paul Chitwood, President of the International Mission Board (SBC), and Dr. Keven Ezell, President of the North American Mission Board (SBC). BCF senior intern Emilie Gainey will also be on hand to help with logistics and assist guests and visitors.
“Make plans to attend the Annual Missions Conference at BCF on Monday, October 18, through Wednesday, October 20,” the release stated. “It’s the perfect chance to meet missionaries from around the world and to see where the Lord is leading you or your church to serve next.”
For more information visit www.baptistcollege.edu.