BCF prepares for Virtual Preview Day

The Fall 2020 Preview Day at Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is quickly approaching and preparations are well underway. This semester, it will be held on Monday, October 12, and should be unlike any held in the past: For the first time, it will be virtual.
BCF traditionally uses the day to highlight the 250-acre campus and its offerings, and to allow prospective students to meet BCF’s current students, faculty and staff. With concerns about the spread of COVID-19 still in play across the nation, BCF will conduct a “live” virtual Preview Day this time around, still focused on showing off the campus. The event will include scholarship drawings and interactive conversations, school officials say.
Preview Day will go live on Facebook at 8 a.m. local time, with a video highlighting the campus and feature components of campus life. During this time, there will be segments showcasing campus housing, financial aid and business affairs, intramurals and the amazing wellness/fitness center, campus security, collegiate disaster relief team, and the opportunities available through the Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM).
An interactive zoom session will begin around 8:30 a.m., where attendees can ask questions about their majors, financial aid, and dorm life. A zoom code will be provided for each of the different classrooms where prospective students and their families will have a chance to speak with faculty members and students about the different degree options available. The zoom sessions will include information on dual-enrolled classes, business leadership, general education and psychology, financial aid, music and worship, teacher education, and mission, evangelism, and theology.
After the virtual classrooms, a live video will stream from the campus gazebo where visitors can witness a time of student-led musical worship and a welcome message from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. The Virtual Preview Day will conclude with a question-and-answer session with the BCF Admissions Counselors, and with drawings for several scholarships and giveaways for all of prospective students that were registered. There will also be a basket of goodies from the Student Life and Marketing Office to be given away for those individuals who complete the Virtual Preview Day Survey at the end of the day.
If you or anyone you know is interested in tuning in to BCF’s Fall 2020 Virtual Preview Day, register at www.baptistcollege.edu/previewday.
