BCF prepares for Virtual Preview Day

The Fall 2020 Preview Day at Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is quickly approaching and preparations are well underway. This semester, it will be held on Monday, October 12, and should be unlike any held in the past: For the first time, it will be virtual.

BCF traditionally uses the day to highlight the 250-acre campus and its offerings, and to allow prospective students to meet BCF’s current students, faculty and staff. With concerns about the spread of COVID-19 still in play across the nation, BCF will conduct a “live” virtual Preview Day this time around, still focused on showing off the campus. The event will include scholarship drawings and interactive conversations, school officials say.

Preview Day will go live on Facebook at 8 a.m. local time, with a video highlighting the campus and feature components of campus life. During this time, there will be segments showcasing campus housing, financial aid and business affairs, intramurals and the amazing wellness/fitness center, campus security, collegiate disaster relief team, and the opportunities available through the Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM).