BCF professor is new FBC disaster relief catalyst

The Florida Baptist Convention (FBC) has selected Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Professor David Coggins to serve as the Catalyst of Disaster Relief and Recovery Ministries, succeeding Delton Beall, who retired Feb. 26.

Coggins served at BCF first as a student graduating with honors in 1992, then worked in Development and Recruiting, and is currently Professor of Leadership and Christian Education.

He serves as the Disaster Relief Coordinator for the BCF Collegiate Disaster Relief Team which has deployed multiple times when a call for help was received.

Coggins and his wife Connie were married in September 1983, and have two grown children, two grandchildren, and call Graceville home.

The Alabama native earned his Bachelor of Theology degree from BCF, a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theology Seminary, and the Doctor of Education degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY.

Coggins has served as interim pastor in churches in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.