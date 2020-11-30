BCF receives Legacy Lamplighter Collection

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville was recently presented the Legacy Lamplighter Collection by the Chamberlain Foundation, Mike Etchison, and Mark Hamby from Lamplighter. The Lamplighter Collection introduces significant literature from the 17th-19th centuries.

To highlight a few, President Ronald Reagan stated that “Printer of Udell’s” mentored and inspired him to become president of the United States. “The Wide, Wide World” was the first American book to sell a million copies, and “The Pillar of Fire” was the second-most popular book in the United States the day after the Civil War. “The Lamplighter” outsold “The Scarlet Letter” by 60,000 copies the first month. “A Peep Behind the Scenes” sold over 2.5 million copies, and “Jessica’s First Prayer” outsold “Alice in Wonderland” by 10 to 1 the first year in print.