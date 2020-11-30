 Skip to main content
BCF receives Legacy Lamplighter Collection
BAPTIST COLLEGE OF FLORIDA

This is a sampling of the Legacy Lamplighter Collection.

 BCF, PROVIDED

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville was recently presented the Legacy Lamplighter Collection by the Chamberlain Foundation, Mike Etchison, and Mark Hamby from Lamplighter. The Lamplighter Collection introduces significant literature from the 17th-19th centuries.

To highlight a few, President Ronald Reagan stated that “Printer of Udell’s” mentored and inspired him to become president of the United States. “The Wide, Wide World” was the first American book to sell a million copies, and “The Pillar of Fire” was the second-most popular book in the United States the day after the Civil War. “The Lamplighter” outsold “The Scarlet Letter” by 60,000 copies the first month. “A Peep Behind the Scenes” sold over 2.5 million copies, and “Jessica’s First Prayer” outsold “Alice in Wonderland” by 10 to 1 the first year in print.

The newly acquired Legacy Collection brings all 235 Lamplighter books together. It includes the following collections: Illustrated (ages 2-6), Fireside (ages 6-11), Renaissance (ages 9-14), Classic (ages 12+), Epic (biblical and historical fiction and nonfiction), and the Scholar’s Collection (devotionals, biblical insights, and biographies). The books are intricately designed and beautifully bound, school officials say.

The collection will be under the direct supervision of BCF Librarian Melissa Justice.

For more information about the collection donated to BCF, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

