BCF shares “tithe” with the Florida Baptist Convention

In the summer of 2020, the College sold the Blue Springs property to Camp Anderson Ministries of Old Town, Florida. The buyer for the property owns and operates a Christian camp and conference in Old Town on the Suwanee River. Camp Anderson Ministries had been looking for property in order to expand their camping and conference ministry, and the Blue Springs property fit their needs, the BCF release stated.

Whenever the Blue Springs property was donated to the college, the agreement stated that if the property was sold the proceeds would go to the college. At the time of the sale of the property, the college received a down payment of $350,000.

According to the BCF President, the trustees of the college approved a recommendation to give a 10 percent tithe of the total proceeds back to the Convention. “We would not have had the opportunity to utilize the property without the generosity of the Convention,” stated Kinchen. “Therefore, it is only right for one portion of the Florida Baptist family to share with the other parts.”

The $35,000 check presented to the Convention on Sept. 18, represented ten per cent of the $350,000 down payment, and is the first installment of the school’s gift.