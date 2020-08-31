BCF spotlights students

The Baptist College of Florida recently took a moment to spotlight four students there and provided a press release based on interviews with them.
BCF Senior Caleb Mcvay has been preparing for ministry as a student at BCF for the past three years, the release states. He is originally from Jackson, Alabama, where he has two brothers and a sister. Mcvay had the opportunity to put his education and training into practice over the summer while working in Utah for an association of network churches. He worked primarily in Ogden, Brim City, and Logan, building relationships with church planters. After graduation, Mcvay plans to use his degree in Ministry Studies to establish churches in Utah.
When asked how his life has changed since attending BCF, Mcvay pointed to a growing sense of well-rounded maturity.
“Well, I’ve definitely grown and maturated. I have more of a love for God’s word and its authority and priority in my life,” he said. “When I look at where I’ve come, I can see that the Bible shows me how to live, how to spend my money, how to date, and through God’s Word, I’ve learned how to treat people. It truly humbles me to know that I know who Jesus is and that I can now teach people about Him, making disciples.”
Oliva Smith, a new BCF incoming freshman, is double-majoring in Missions and Elementary Education. She is from Ozark, Alabama, and has nine siblings ranging in ages from four to 21. Smith said she knew BCF was where she wanted to continue her education.
“I choose BCF because it’s close to home and initially I wasn’t planning to go into missions, I was just planning on becoming a teacher,” Smith said. “However, a few months ago, I felt the call to go into an area of ministry and the best place to start that path was in a biblical setting at a Bible college. BCF kept appearing in my thoughts and so I felt that’s where I needed to be. And now, here I am.”
New BCF Student Ben Swain is from Lake Asbury, where he has two younger siblings, Drew and Rachel. He is pursuing a degree in biblical studies with a minor in missions. Swain said what he loves most about BCF is the opportunity to forge personal relationships there with like-minded peers. “I feel more awake and closer to God since arriving at BCF,” Swain said. “Having chapel and Bible studies throughout the week have been so beneficial. I’m trying new churches now and hope to get connected to a local church. Living in the dorm is so much fun, not only does it feel like a summer camp 24/7, but it’s living with a group of people with the same Christian values as me.”
Will Mitchem, a transfer student to BCF studying ministry, is originally from Thomasville, Georgia. Coming from a campus of more than 10,000 students, Mitchem she aid appreciates the smaller atmosphere and opportunity of more personal relationships. “One thing that has really grown since coming to BCF has been my love for the local church,” Mitchem said. “I’ve always loved the local church but focusing mainly on my call to evangelism, at BCF I’ve seen that the church plays a major role in evangelism. It’s not just my job to go tell people about Jesus, it’s a role that the church needs to go as well. After BCF, I don’t know where the Lord will lead me, but called to evangelism, I want to go to seminary and travel the world telling people about Jesus.”
Mitchem was asked to share one piece of advice for other students. "Never think that you’re too young or too old to be used by God. If you’re willing, God can work through you, you just have to be open. Spend time with God every day, and spend time in the word every day so that your relationship with the Lord grows stronger."
