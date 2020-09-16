 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BCF to celebrate Constitution Day
0 comments

BCF to celebrate Constitution Day

  • 0
BCF to celebrate Constitution Day

On Constitution Day, BCF history students will display a replica of the U.S. Constitution in the Student Center and provide free pocket-sized copies of the United States Constitution.

 BCF, PROVIDED

On Sept. 17, the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will celebrate the 233rd Anniversary of the United States of America’s Constitution.

It was signed Sept. 17, 1787, prior to its ratification by the states. Constitution Day is observed at BCF as a day of remembrance and tribute to those who have made and continue to make sacrifices for the cause of freedom and uniting the nation.

In observing Constitution Day, or Citizenship Day, a replica of the original constitutional document and the United States Bill of Rights will be placed on display in the common area of the Student Center by members of the history class. In addition to the large replica, there will also be free pocket-sized copies of the constitution provided to students for additional reflection and consideration of the fundamental principles and guaranteed freedoms.

Celebrating Constitution Day is a used as a teachable moment at BCF, officials say, highlighting the accomplishments of the past and incorporating those lessons learned into making a difference in the future.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 9-11:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert