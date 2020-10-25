 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BCF to host Candyland event Thursday
0 comments

BCF to host Candyland event Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
BCF to host Candyland event Thursday

BCF students participated in the Ministerial Association Autumn Festival last year and gave candy to children. The campus is now getting ready for Thursday’s “Candyland” event.

 BCF, PROVIDED

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will be hosting an event called “Candyland” on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5-6 p.m. in Heritage Village located off Sanders Avenue.

Candyland will be a drive-through event where the public is invited to drive around the circle in Heritage Village, viewing Disney-themed booths, and receiving bags of candy from BCF students, hot dogs from FBC Graceville, and cold drinks from the city of Graceville.

Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles for the free event for the public.

For more information, call 850-263-3261, ext. 442 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 17-20:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 21-23:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert