BCF to host Candyland event Thursday

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will be hosting an event called “Candyland” on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5-6 p.m. in Heritage Village located off Sanders Avenue.

Candyland will be a drive-through event where the public is invited to drive around the circle in Heritage Village, viewing Disney-themed booths, and receiving bags of candy from BCF students, hot dogs from FBC Graceville, and cold drinks from the city of Graceville.

Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles for the free event for the public.

For more information, call 850-263-3261, ext. 442 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.