BCF to host drive-thru after Christmas parade
The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is partnering with the city of Graceville to host a drive-through experience at Heritage Village off of Sanders Avenue following the town’s 6 p.m. Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The parade will begin downtown at 6 p.m. and end at Heritage Village.

The general public is invited to follow the end of the parade into Heritage Village in their own vehicles with their windows down to experience Christmas lights, music, and more. The college will be handing out free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, and cookies, while the city will be providing cold soft drinks.

“We know that many things have changed this year as a result of Covid-19, but hope that this drive-through version of the Graceville Christmas Festival will help get you into the holiday spirit,” said BCF Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp in a press release about the event.

For more information, call 800-328-2660, ext. 442, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.

