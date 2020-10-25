BCF trustees approve partnerships,programs

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Board of Trustees met on Oct. 20 and took action on a broad range of programs.
The Board approved the establishment of a partnership with the Florida Baptist Convention that will impact the work and training of bi-vocational and small church pastors across the state, school officials said in a press release.
Dr. Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, addressed the proposed partnership in the meeting. He noted the Convention’s desire to provide bi-vocational pastors with the opportunity for theological training that would fit into their already-cluttered schedules.
In order to facilitate such a program, the trustees approved a redesign of their certificate program that would allow these ministers to enroll in a program that would lead to a Certificate in Biblical Studies or Pastoral Ministries.
Green and Kinchen agreed to a plan in which the Convention will pay for one half of the tuition and the College will cover the other half. They indicated that this was a program that could heightened the effectiveness of Florida Baptist churches.
In further partnership action, the Board approved the establishment of a tuition-assistance program for ministry students in churches related to the West Virginia Convention of Southern Baptists. Kinchen was subsequently told that the proposed partnership will be brought before the West Virginia Convention in November for potential approval on that end.
Prior to coming to Florida in 1990, Kinchen had served as Executive Director of the West Virginia Convention.
“Ruth Ann and I left a chunk of our hearts in West Virginia, and we have desired to do all that we can to assist with the ongoing development of those churches,” Kinchen said in a press release.
A new prison-based program of instruction was also approved by the board of trustees in other action at the meeting.
This program will be based on a cooperative effort between BCF, the Florida Department of Corrections, and the Global Prison Seminaries Foundation. Instructional sites are planned at prisons in Bowling Green and Ocala.
The combined programs have the potential to involve up to 320 students per year.
The BCF Trustee meeting was held virtually for the safety of trustees.
