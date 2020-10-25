BCF trustees approve partnerships,programs

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) Board of Trustees met on Oct. 20 and took action on a broad range of programs.

The Board approved the establishment of a partnership with the Florida Baptist Convention that will impact the work and training of bi-vocational and small church pastors across the state, school officials said in a press release.

Dr. Tommy Green, executive director-treasurer of the Florida Baptist Convention, addressed the proposed partnership in the meeting. He noted the Convention’s desire to provide bi-vocational pastors with the opportunity for theological training that would fit into their already-cluttered schedules.

In order to facilitate such a program, the trustees approved a redesign of their certificate program that would allow these ministers to enroll in a program that would lead to a Certificate in Biblical Studies or Pastoral Ministries.

Green and Kinchen agreed to a plan in which the Convention will pay for one half of the tuition and the College will cover the other half. They indicated that this was a program that could heightened the effectiveness of Florida Baptist churches.