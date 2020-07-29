BCF welcomes two new staffers

When students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville return in a few weeks, they will notice one new face in the library as well as a recent graduate now working full time in the archives building. Melissa Justice and Katlin Thompson have both joined the college as full-time staff members.
Melissa Justice is the new Director of Library Services. She is a native of Slocomb, Alabama and a member of the First Baptist Church in that community. She brings three decades of experience with her, having recently retired from the Geneva County School System.
This summer, she is overseeing the complete restructuring of the BCF library resources, establishing the new Research Resource Center. This will be a full integration of books and electronic resources that are part of the resources in circulation with the archives and non-circulating materials.
New Archive Assistant Katlin Thompson is a native of Lakeland and recent graduate from BCF with a bachelor’s degree in missions. She has worked part-time in the archives on the BCF campus for the past two years. During that time, she has developed extensive knowledge of the operations of the Florida Baptist Convention archives, the BCF archives, as well as other resources such as archiving the Florida Baptist Witness, making the state denominational paper available after it ceased its print publication a few years ago.
Justice and Thompson will be working together to integrate all of the college’s holdings to make them available to the BCF community. BCF Professor and Curator for the Florida Baptist Archives Roger Richards, who oversees the entire Research Resource Center on the BCF campus, said in the press release that he is excited to have the two on board. “I have known Katlin during her time as a student at BCF and have gotten to know Melissa over the past several months. They, along with the student employees we have on campus, make up the best staff I have seen since my time being associated with BCF.”
For more information on the Research Resource Center, BCF Library Services, or the Florida Baptist Archives, contact 850-263-3261 or access www.baptistcollege.edu.
