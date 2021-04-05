‘Be Wildfire Ready’ campaign begins

The Florida Forest Service and its Chipola Forestry Center have launched a special Be Wildfire Ready campaign in the Panhandle, saying that the massive loss of trees in Hurricane Michael has created an extreme threat of wildfire in its wake.

Nearly half of the state is covered in forestlands, officials say, and when Hurricane Michael tore through this area in October of 2018, it took out more than 2.8 million acres of trees. That’s the equivalent of 2.1 million football fields, agency representatives said.

Many of those downed trees remain on the ground today, they say, and provide potential kindling for wildfire. It’s ready to burn they say, and many households and lands are in a state of amplified threat.

The Be Wildfire Ready campaign is designed to increase the public's awareness and provide resources that residents and landowners can use to help prevent and prepare for wildfire, including: How to burn yard waste safely, information on how to report suspicious/ arson activity, how to prepare yards and homes to minimize the wildfire hazard, and how to prepare an emergency supply kit.

Resources can be found on the agency’s campaign website, BeWildfireReadyFL.com.