Be Wildfire Ready: Don’t let burning yard waste escape

The fire must be ignited after 8 a.m. and must be extinguished one hour before sunset.

The fire must be 25 feet from your home, woods, brush or other combustible structures.

The fire must be 50 feet from a paved public road.

The fire must be 150 feet from other occupied buildings.

Consider the weather and conditions: Never burn on windy days. Refrain from burning yard waste during dry weather. Avoid burning during periods of high fire danger. Refrain from burning immediately following a storm and seek alternative removal methods.

Check local restrictions (homeowners association, city, county) to ensure there are no restrictions on burning in your area.

Prepare the surrounding area:Clear an area down to bare soil around your pile to prevent the fire from spreading.

If using a noncombustible container, cover with wire mesh to keep sparks from flying out and starting new fires.

Always keep a shovel and water hose nearby. Never leave a fire unattended. If your fire escapes, you may be liable for costs of suppression and damage to the property of others.

Piles greater than 8 feet in diameter require an authorization from the Florida Forest Service as well as suppression equipment and additional restrictions.