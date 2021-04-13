Be Wildfire Ready: Don’t let burning yard waste escape

The Florida Forest Service and its Chipola Forestry Center have launched a special Be Wildfire Ready campaign in the Panhandle, saying that the massive loss of trees in Hurricane Michael has created an extreme threat of wildfire in its wake.
This is the third in a series of articles prepared by FFS for that campaign. It focuses on safety in burning yard waste.
Burning household garbage is illegal. This includes paper products, treated lumber, plastics, rubber, tires, pesticides, paint and aerosol containers. Only burn yard waste, described as vegetative debris. If your fire escapes, you may be liable for costs of suppression and damage to the property of others.
The Florida Forest Service administers Florida’s outdoor burning and forest fire laws. Some types of burning require an authorization from the Florida Forest Service. See the information below to learn more about burning safely and responsibly.
Yard waste burning requirementsBurning yard waste does not require an authorization, but you must follow the law and meet the requirements for your area. Yard waste is considered any vegetative debris such as brush, leaves, tree limbs and palms fronds collected from basic yard maintenance.
Any yard waste must fit in an 8-foot diameter pile or noncombustible container.
The fire must be ignited after 8 a.m. and must be extinguished one hour before sunset.
The fire must be 25 feet from your home, woods, brush or other combustible structures.
The fire must be 50 feet from a paved public road.
The fire must be 150 feet from other occupied buildings.
Consider the weather and conditions: Never burn on windy days. Refrain from burning yard waste during dry weather. Avoid burning during periods of high fire danger. Refrain from burning immediately following a storm and seek alternative removal methods.
Check local restrictions (homeowners association, city, county) to ensure there are no restrictions on burning in your area.
Prepare the surrounding area:Clear an area down to bare soil around your pile to prevent the fire from spreading.
If using a noncombustible container, cover with wire mesh to keep sparks from flying out and starting new fires.
Always keep a shovel and water hose nearby. Never leave a fire unattended. If your fire escapes, you may be liable for costs of suppression and damage to the property of others.
Piles greater than 8 feet in diameter require an authorization from the Florida Forest Service as well as suppression equipment and additional restrictions.