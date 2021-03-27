Beggs joins Northwest Florida Community Hospital

Northwest Florida Community Hospital welcomes James C. Beggs, M.D. Certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery.

Dr. Beggs’ name may sound familiar to you as he has practiced at NFCH since 2016. He has chosen to partner with NFCH and relocate his medical practice permanently to Chipley. He is now serving our community weekdays, Tuesday-Friday, in the Specialty Center.

Dr. Beggs is a Florida native and a graduate of the University of Florida College of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at the University of South Florida College of Medicine. He was fellowship trained at Washington University College of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri in Microvascular Head and Neck Reconstruction.

In addition to Dr. Beggs’ years in private practice, his medical experience includes an academic practice at Moffit Cancer Center as well working for the Veteran’s Administration.

Dr. Beggs is a specialist in trauma surgery and in cancers of the head and neck. He is the only fellowship-trained head/ neck microvascular surgeon in the region, and is also trained in transoral robotic surgery.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 850-415-8185.