Belief builds for extra-active storm season
Belief builds for extra-active storm season

Belief builds for extra-active storm season
NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says confidence is increasing that the Atlantic hurricane season will be more active than usual and that the number of predicted storms has gone up slightly from previous predictions.

There’s a 65 percent chance of an above-normal level of activity, a 25-percent chance of near-normal and a 10 percent chance of a below-normal season. The potential return of La Nina in the months ahead could contribute to more activity, according to the agency’s lead seasonal hurricane forecaster, Matthew Rosencrans.

“Atlantic sea surface temperatures are not expected to be as warm as they were during the record-breaking 2020 season; however, reduced vertical wind shear and an enhanced west Africa monsoon all contribute to the current conditions that can increase seasonal hurricane activity,” a press release from the agency stated. “These conditions are set against the backdrop of the ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, which has been favoring more active hurricane seasons since 1995.”

In the release, the agency pointed out that five storms — Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny and Elsa — have already occurred. Elsa is the earliest fifth storm on record, officials said.

The names to potentially be assigned going forward through the season are: Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda.

Officials expect 15-21 named storms (those with winds of 39 mph or greater). Of those, 7-10 could develop into hurricanes, of which three to five could be Category 3, 4 or 5, they predict.

