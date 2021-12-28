Big crowd gathers for post-Christmas Jam in Marianna

With Reagan Jam founder Royce Reagan at left, Don Morris presents bass player Randall Hinson with the Speedy Morris Award, which was named for Morris’s dad.
The pavilion at Madison Street Park was full and overflowing for Monday’s Reagan Jam.
This gospel band played at Monday’s Reagan Jam.
Humans aren’t the only ones that showed up for this year’s Reagan Jam at Madison Street Park.
Players and singers entertain the crowd at Monday’s Reagan Jam in Marianna’s Madison Street Park.
Some folks just found seats on the floor of the Madison Street Park pavilion as music got underway at Monday’s Reagan Jam.
Randy Johnson, of Sneads, played some original music at Monday’s Reagan Jam.
These crowd member preserve the moment as their favorite band plays Monday night.
This Reagan Jam faithful has been to the concert in years when the weather was brutal. Even though the night was almost balmy this year, she came prepared.
This young guitarist didn’t take the stage Monday night, but maybe next year.
This young family made it a tailgate party Monday as they parked near Madison Street Park to hear the Reagan Jam.
Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett and wife Amber relax together at Monday’s Reagan Jam at Madison Street Park.
DEBORAH BUCKHALTER
For once, the weather was just about perfect for the post-Christmas Reagan Jam. An almost balmy night in early winter brought a big crowd out to Madison Street Park in Marianna to hear gospel, rock, country, bluegrass and a little classical music Monday night.
Most of the players and singers grew up in Jackson County but some had since moved away and were were only here for the holidays. That’s why jam founder Royce Reagan, a former band director at Marianna High School, schedules the annual concert so close to Christmas.
He hand-picks the acts and many return year after year to perform at the show. Among the regulars are the compelling saxophonist Jeff Peacock, and gifted bass player Randall Hinson.
Hinson was in the spotlight briefly Monday as the recipient of this year’s Speedy Morris Award.
But he spend most of the night making music for an appreciative crowd. One toddler danced herself dizzy that night, putting smiles on many faces as she lost and gained and lost and gained her balance again and again on a fast tune that just wouldn’t let her rest.
The evening wrapped up with an all-musicians-on-board tune, “This Train.” Some of the players and some in the crowd lingered a while after the last note faded away in the night.
