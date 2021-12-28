Big crowd gathers for post-Christmas Jam in Marianna

For once, the weather was just about perfect for the post-Christmas Reagan Jam. An almost balmy night in early winter brought a big crowd out to Madison Street Park in Marianna to hear gospel, rock, country, bluegrass and a little classical music Monday night.

Most of the players and singers grew up in Jackson County but some had since moved away and were were only here for the holidays. That’s why jam founder Royce Reagan, a former band director at Marianna High School, schedules the annual concert so close to Christmas.

He hand-picks the acts and many return year after year to perform at the show. Among the regulars are the compelling saxophonist Jeff Peacock, and gifted bass player Randall Hinson.

Hinson was in the spotlight briefly Monday as the recipient of this year’s Speedy Morris Award.

But he spend most of the night making music for an appreciative crowd. One toddler danced herself dizzy that night, putting smiles on many faces as she lost and gained and lost and gained her balance again and again on a fast tune that just wouldn’t let her rest.

The evening wrapped up with an all-musicians-on-board tune, “This Train.” Some of the players and some in the crowd lingered a while after the last note faded away in the night.