Big rigs have new shop option in Jackson County

A business in the town of Sneads has something that distinguishes it from most such shops: Sneads Tire and Oil has a 15-ton lift that can handle semi-trucks that weigh as much as 30,000 pounds.

And regulars on the Interstate 10 corridor are passing the word amongst themselves about this option in the little town along their route.

Louis Glisson originally opened his shop a couple of blocks away in late 2019, and didn’t originally have that heavy-duty lift. But a few weeks ago, back in January, he relocated to 7975 U.S. Highway 90 and added it. The shop also serves regular vehicles but the specialty is helping put it on the map with the big rigs, too.

The lift also allows him to work on farm tractors and such.

He also has a mobile service, making “house calls” within a roughly 25-mile radius of the shop if circumstances permit.

Diesel mechanic Keith Gillum is on the team, as well as Glisson’s son, Ethan. Glisson’s wife, Taylor, is a nurse but helps out when she can on the bookkeeping/office management side.

A high-schooler also works part-time with the shop.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.