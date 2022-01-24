 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big River Gospel Fest is Feb. 26
  • Updated
The Big River Gospel Fest in Blountstown is set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. at Bowles Field, the Blountstown High School football stadium.

Tickets are $10 each for the event, presented by the Calhoun County Community Foundation.

It will feature Samantha Seaborn, Worth The Wait, Hunter Clark, City Church Worship, Hayden Vickery, Swiftwater, Undivided, Jordan Hobbs, The Gospel Imperials, and youngster Paris Southerland.

Vendor spaces were still available as of Monday.

Visit www.bigrivergospelfest.com for more information.

