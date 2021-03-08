Big River Gospel Fest is March 27

Local gospel band The Thompsons will join Jeff and Sheri Easter, The Gospel Imperials and others in the Big River Gospel Fest on March 27 at the Calhoun County Airport.

The venue is located at 16701 NW Agri Park Road, Altha. The main entrance will be at Silas Whitfield Road.

Gates open at 1 p.m., with the show starting at 2 p.m.

The Easter’s have been frequent performers on the Gaither Homecoming series and have gained several awards over the years, including five Dove Awards, and were nominated twice for a Grammy Award. more.

The Gospel Imperials from Huntsville, Alabama have garnered many awards over time.

Other featured bands include Undivided and Worth the Wait. Worth the Wait performed on “The Voice” and prompted an almost immediate four-chair turn from the four-person judge/coach panel on that show.

There will be food vendors at the event and there will be a Kid Zone with a special Easter egg drop, as well as a coloring contest and lawn games.

Tickets and parking passes are available on line at www.bigrivergospelfest.com.

Tickets are $25 for adults and children 13 and over. Children 12 and under get in free.