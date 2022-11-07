 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bikers ride for Partners for Pets in Marianna

Jayme Dill, front, second from right, of Partners for Pets, and members from Psych Ward & Road Dawgs riding clubs accepts a donation after club members conducted a charity drive to benefit the animal shelter.

 PARTNERS FOR PETS, PROVIDED

Partners for Pets got a helping hand from some local bikers recently, according to a press release from the organization.

The riders took to the roads to raise money for the organization’s local no-kill pet shelter. On the morning of Oct. 29, the Pysch Ward Nation RC and Road Dawgs RC coordinated a “Zombie” Poker Run with all the proceeds going to Partners for Pets in Marianna.

Kickstands were up at 11 a.m. Their stops included The Tavern in Graceville, AMVET Post 007 in Chipley, Trading Post at Compass Lake, Partners for Pets, and the ride wrapped up at the Marianna Moose Lodge.

Partners for Pets Shelter Manager Jayme Dill was quoted in the release.

“I had never met a more humbling group of individuals,” she said. “Psych Ward Nation and Road Dawgs are so compassionate about what they give back to the community. We are extremely grateful for each and every one of them.”

In addition to their monetary donation, they collected items for the shelter and the pets as well.

