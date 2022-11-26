Bill Conrad is Hay Farmer of the Year for 9th consecutive time

Hay Farmer of the Year award winner Bill Conrad is no stranger to the distinction: He’s won it nine years in a row now.

The award is sponsored by SunSouth John Deere, and is based on the county-grown hay with the highest Relative Forage Quality or RFQ score. Conrad’s RFQ score was 211.

RFQ scores consider protein, energy, fiber, and digestibility of hay, which allows for easy comparisons between cuttings and different forage types.

Conrad is a 4th generation Jackson County farmer who farms north of Highway 2 in the Bascom Community. Over the years, he has raised several traditional crops including peanuts, soybeans, corn, wheat, triticale, and pine trees.

For the past decade, however, he has shifted his focus to be a quality hay producer for horse, goat, beef, and dairy farms. One thing that sets him apart from many of his competitors is that he sends in hay samples for quality testing from each cutting. He is able to market his hay on more than just reputation but can show the unbiased lab test results to prove the excellent quality of his hay.

Bill, and his son Joe, primarily raise perennial peanut and alfalfa to square bale and sell to horse and goat farms.

Three years ago, Bill introduced two new varieties of perennial peanut on their farm, called Tito and Peace. The Tito variety has done especially well on his farm, and this year his best cutting won 1st place in the perennial peanut category of the Southeastern Hay Contest, which is affiliated with the Sun Belt Ag Expo in Moultrie, Georgia.

The farm’s Tito perennial peanut hay had a Relative Forage Quality (RFQ) Index of 211, with 22 percent crude protein (CP), and 66 percent total digestible nutrients (TDN) on a dry matter basis.

