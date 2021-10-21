Bingo! Seniors score gifts from Woodmen Life

Susie Small loves playing bingo at the Jackson County Senior Center but her diminished vision makes it difficult to see normal-sized bingo cards.
That problem was solved Thursday morning when Woodmen Life dropped by to present a batch of supplies through that foundation’s Giving Together program.
Among the gifts was a batch of large, bright green bingo cards. Small got the first one on the stack. “This is wonderful,” she said, as Woodmen Life’s Rachel Mears brought the card to her table. Mears, a full-time senior center employee that works part time for Woodmen, was the person that wrote the successful grant request seeking $1,250 worth of supplies for the senior center, and she was especially excited about that particular gift because she’d known how much Small and the senior center staff had struggled to make bingo play possible for her.
But that wasn’t the only thing in the mix that made Small smile. There were also all kinds of art supplies, and sets of drum sticks. Those sticks were immediately put to use on the biggest gift of all — large blue exercise balls that can also be used as drums.
Mears and other Woodmen Life representatives cranked up a Bruno Mars tune, “Uptown Funk,” and the seniors found the beat quickly. They played along with the song and shortly it was time for lunch, also provided by Woodmen Life that day as the organization picked up the tab for a fried chicken meal with sides and drinks.
The seniors were expected to break out the art supplies after that, with holiday wooden cutouts lined up on a table for painting.
Jackson County Senior Center Executive Director Denease Rhynes said the contribution was “just awesome” and much appreciated.
Woodmen Life also provided gifts for the senior center in Graceville, those focused on gardening.