Bingo! Seniors score gifts from Woodmen Life

Susie Small loves playing bingo at the Jackson County Senior Center but her diminished vision makes it difficult to see normal-sized bingo cards.

That problem was solved Thursday morning when Woodmen Life dropped by to present a batch of supplies through that foundation’s Giving Together program.

Among the gifts was a batch of large, bright green bingo cards. Small got the first one on the stack. “This is wonderful,” she said, as Woodmen Life’s Rachel Mears brought the card to her table. Mears, a full-time senior center employee that works part time for Woodmen, was the person that wrote the successful grant request seeking $1,250 worth of supplies for the senior center, and she was especially excited about that particular gift because she’d known how much Small and the senior center staff had struggled to make bingo play possible for her.

But that wasn’t the only thing in the mix that made Small smile. There were also all kinds of art supplies, and sets of drum sticks. Those sticks were immediately put to use on the biggest gift of all — large blue exercise balls that can also be used as drums.