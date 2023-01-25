Birthdays and anniversaries

Wednesday, Jan. 25
Birthday—Alexus Speights
Birthday—Anna Beth Milton
Birthday—Camdyn Michelle Padgett
Birthday—Coakley Taylor
Birthday—Dianne Sims
Birthday—Kaitlyn Grace Burch McAlpin
Birthday—Matt Thompson
Birthday—Ralph Harrison
Birthday—Sara Wolski Hopkins
Birthday—Sofia Cortes
Birthday—Todd Eugene Stephens
Thursday, Jan. 26
Birthday—Barrett Lanier
People are also reading…
Birthday—Jaxton A. Moreau
Birthday—Jenna Touchton
Birthday—Kyle Hewett
Birthday—Valerie Raits
In Memory—Nancy Marks
Friday, Jan. 27
Anniversary—Bill & Bess Collins
Anniversary—Mac & Susie Therrien
Birthday—Lou Roberts
Birthday—Miller Brooke Wendt
Shared by the Pilot Cub of Marianna, from their annual Community Birthday Calendar. To add listings to future editions of the calendar, call Claudia Smith at 850-482-7507. To add current-year listings to the newspaper, email editorial@jcfloridan.com.