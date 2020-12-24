Bishop is Corn Farmer of the Year

Timely rains early in the growing season, when water was needed most, made 2020 a great year for corn production in this area.

For the fifth time, Bishop Farms is being recognized as the high corn yield producer. This year, Craig Bishop set a new county record of 290 bushels to the acre with the Pioneer 1870 variety.

He had the top corn yields in 2013-2016 and is back on top this year overcoming steep competition. Local corn farmers are continuously striving to break through to 300 bushels per acre, so Bishop was really close this year.

“I am thankful for this recognition,” Bishop said after receiving his award.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be awarded this. We grew approximately 800 acres of corn this year and averaged around 250 bushels across the board on our irrigated corn. We annual plant five or six corn varieties so we can compare yields on our farm to see how each variety stacks up under the same conditions. Pioneer 1870 has been our top yielding variety.”

The corn farmer of the year is selected annually based on standardized corn yield checks conducted by the Jackson County Extension staff.