 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bishop is Corn Farmer of the Year
0 comments

Bishop is Corn Farmer of the Year

  • 0
Bishop is Corn Farmer of the Year

Craig Bishop, right, accepts Corn Farmer of the Year honors.

 JACKSON COUNTY EXTENSION, PROVIDED

Timely rains early in the growing season, when water was needed most, made 2020 a great year for corn production in this area.

For the fifth time, Bishop Farms is being recognized as the high corn yield producer. This year, Craig Bishop set a new county record of 290 bushels to the acre with the Pioneer 1870 variety.

He had the top corn yields in 2013-2016 and is back on top this year overcoming steep competition. Local corn farmers are continuously striving to break through to 300 bushels per acre, so Bishop was really close this year.

“I am thankful for this recognition,” Bishop said after receiving his award.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be awarded this. We grew approximately 800 acres of corn this year and averaged around 250 bushels across the board on our irrigated corn. We annual plant five or six corn varieties so we can compare yields on our farm to see how each variety stacks up under the same conditions. Pioneer 1870 has been our top yielding variety.”

The corn farmer of the year is selected annually based on standardized corn yield checks conducted by the Jackson County Extension staff.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local

Farm City honorees named

COVID-19 ruined a lot of traditional celebrations in 2020. One of those was the annual Farm City event that, since 1973, has been held in Jack…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert