Biz Buzz: Dreams come true at Haute Knot Beauty Bar

“We always said that we wanted to finish college and be set in our careers before getting married,” she remembered. Cameron finished his degree in December 2016, and Connor was already established in her career. During this time the couple went on several trips. Each time Connor thought that Cameron might ask her to marry him, so she prepared accordingly with clothing, hair and manicures. “One weekend in March I went to the beach house with my family,” she recalled. “Cameron stayed home and didn’t want to go.” Her sister, Whitney, had lured her out to take some photos, which Connor thought would be of Whitney’s children. “I had on a big t-shirt with yoga pants and paint all over them.” She remembered. While taking photos of her niece on the beach, she looked up to see Cameron walking towards her. “I just knew then that was what he was doing, and it was at Beacon Hill, which is like my favorite place in the world.” Immediately following the proposal, Connor looked up to see all their friends on the boardwalk watching. The next November the couple was married. More good news would follow in June 2020, when they were blessed with Emmalee Fay. “While in a night class, Cameron had texted me the name saying that could be our kid’s name if we have a girl one day,” she recalled. “Then, he told me how he had combined all these names,” she said laughing.