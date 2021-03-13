Biz Buzz: Dreams come true at Haute Knot Beauty Bar

The Haute Knot Beauty Bar opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday, March 9. The business promises to be a place where dreams come true, much like the life of owner, Connor Ward Oliver.
Connor is one of those people who knew what they want from an early age. She has always loved Marianna and knew she would never want to leave. She also knew what her career would be, before she understood the meaning of the word “career.”
As a young child, Connor loved trimming and styling her dolls’ hair.
“I didn’t just want to play with dolls, but I wanted to cut their hair and I’d be mad when it didn’t grow back,” Connor explained about wanting to cut her dolls’ hair repeatedly. She would visit her grandmother, Gina Connor Stuart, and take home a token lipstick from the vanity to practice makeup techniques.
As a young teenager Connor dreamed of owning a hair salon in Marianna named The Haute Knot Beauty Bar, but her dreams did not stop there.
“Growing up my mom always cut my hair under the carport, and my dad actually colored my hair the first-time ever,” she continued.
As she grew older, Connor practiced cutting and styling hair in the bathroom on her friend.
“My best friend, Emily Fuqua, had jet black hair and wanted a pink streak in her hair forever,” Connor recalled. “So, before I knew what color was, I tried to get just bleach out of the bottle on my hair to see if it would work.” Although the result wasn’t what she had intended, it was a trial along the way to perfection.
The fall after graduation from Marianna High School in 2013, Connor began cosmetology school at Chipola College. During that time, Connor also worked at A Wild Hair as a receptionist. She finished classes in September 2014 and passed her boards the following month.
Shortly after graduation, she won a competition with Skills USA. One of Connor’s instructors had recommended her, and she qualified for the regional competition while in school. Connor was challenged with the task of creating a “funky updo style,” which required thinking outside the box. The participants were creating avant-garde styles like you might find in a magazine or on a fashion runway. Though it was a tough competition, Connor’s creation won.
On Oct. 24, 2014 she began working at All 2 Gether Salon and Day Spa. Over the next three years Connor built up a clientele and experience in styling and coloring hair, manicures, pedicures, waxing and makeup. In August 2017, she went to work at Bangs, and immediately shared her dreams of owning a salon one day.
“I’ve already cried twice today, because I’m leaving them,” Connor shared with tears in her eyes about the bitter sweet move of leaving her beloved friends to pursue her dream. “They are my family, and none of this would have ever happened without them for sure.” She went on to say, “I want to thank all the people who have gotten me here, including former employers, family, friends, clients, and the community.”
The building where the Haute Knot Beauty Bar is located is particularly special to Connor. She admitted loving the huge windows across the front of the building, along with the fact that she will be working in a building that has been in her family since her great-grandparents purchased it. “I get to keep it going and add something new.”
Connor and her team at the Haute Knot Beauty Bar offer hair cutting, coloring, and waxing. Special events makeup and make-up lessons are also available.
“We are keeping it simple but have room to expand,” Connor added. Her future plans embrace the ideas of more extensive waxing, an esthetician to provide facials, and/or a massage therapist.
Connor shared that “lived-in hair” is trending now, specifically balayage and money pieces. Balayage, a French word meaning “sweeping,” is “a technique where the color is darker on the top and fades into a lighter color and looks natural … Money pieces are super blonde pieces in the front, with emphasis on the blonde pieces,” she clarified. The technique is popular because the accentuated pieces bring light and dimension to hair styles and facial features. While often paired with darker hair to achieve a sun kissed look, money pieces are customizable. Connor explained that extensions are also popular now. Even people with thin hair can enjoy extensions. “The hair will last a couple of years, but every six to eight weeks you have to get them moved up,” she explained.
Though Connor has known her husband her entire life, they first connected as a love interest when she was 12 and Cameron was 14. Two years later the two were “officially together,” and have been together since. During the summer of 2009, the couple began dating.
“We always said that we wanted to finish college and be set in our careers before getting married,” she remembered. Cameron finished his degree in December 2016, and Connor was already established in her career. During this time the couple went on several trips. Each time Connor thought that Cameron might ask her to marry him, so she prepared accordingly with clothing, hair and manicures. “One weekend in March I went to the beach house with my family,” she recalled. “Cameron stayed home and didn’t want to go.” Her sister, Whitney, had lured her out to take some photos, which Connor thought would be of Whitney’s children. “I had on a big t-shirt with yoga pants and paint all over them.” She remembered. While taking photos of her niece on the beach, she looked up to see Cameron walking towards her. “I just knew then that was what he was doing, and it was at Beacon Hill, which is like my favorite place in the world.” Immediately following the proposal, Connor looked up to see all their friends on the boardwalk watching. The next November the couple was married. More good news would follow in June 2020, when they were blessed with Emmalee Fay. “While in a night class, Cameron had texted me the name saying that could be our kid’s name if we have a girl one day,” she recalled. “Then, he told me how he had combined all these names,” she said laughing.
Cameron is a financial advisor. He opened his business in September 2020 at the former location of K B Connor Real Estate in Marianna, a building that has been in the family at least since Connor’s great grandparents worked there.
What a great family and business to have in Marianna! The Haute Knot Beauty Bar is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and on Saturdays for special occasions only. To make an appointment, call 850-394-4089 or visit 2915 Jefferson Street in Marianna. Visit the City of Marianna’s website at www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about businesses in Marianna.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.