Biz buzz: Marianna welcomes Jefferson Street Antiques and Collectibles

Sometimes hobbies can turn into a labor of love, or even a new business. Mark and Ashley Poole will see their dream become a reality on May 21st when they officially open the doors of Jefferson Street Antiques and Collectibles to the public.
Mark was born and raised in the Sneads/Grand Ridge area. He loved his grandfather’s farm and being around the old machinery and tools. He especially appreciated the workmanship behind the equipment that kept it functional for long periods of time.
When Mark was a child he began collecting what he refers to as “mantiques.” As he grew up, his appreciation for antiques and his collections grew with him.
“I like old houses and buildings, and the craftmanship and workmanship that they put into them,” he said.
Mark smiled as he recalled his childhood and walking down to the old country general store.
“I loved buying a soda and a hand full of candy and stuff that you can’t do nowadays.” He talked about riding his bicycle two or three miles down the road and how his parents did not have to worry. “Everybody knew everybody in the community and they looked out for you.”
After graduating from high school in 1993, Mark farmed for a few years before going to work for Apalachee Regional Corrections Institute. All the while, he was collecting antiques. “I’ve always had old cars and had a shop,” he added. “I started with the gas pumps, old signs and oil cans.”
During this time, Mark met someone who shared his love for antiques and, in 2003, he married Ashley Pettis. Ashley owned and operated Bliss Salon by day, and in their off time, the couple traveled to antique shows. While Mark collected the "mantiques," Ashley collected home décor and housewares.
After a few years their family grew to include their daughter, Emma, and Mark went to work for Florida State Hospital in the security department. Mark shared that he began noticing when they went out shopping for antiques, they were constantly passing over items. So, the couple began selling antiques on the side at swap meets and shows.
Mark’s dream was growing too. He loved old stores and dreamed of owning one.
“I figured the biggest regrets in life are the chances we never take," he said. "We might as well take a chance and see where it takes us.”
Jefferson Street Antiques and Collectibles will have something for everyone. There are primitive and farmhouse items, which are very popular. Antique toys, mason jars, lanterns, typewriters, pocket knives, fishing rods and lures, oil cans, gas pumps, signs, furniture, housewares, and other collectibles fill the store. However, if you don’t see what you are looking for, ask Mark and Ashley and they will try to find it for you.
Mark still loves collecting. Mark and Ashley travel all over the country visiting gas, oil and antique shows, and local swap meets. They have developed a network of like-minded friends who contact them when they see items the couple find interesting. They recently visited the Dixie Gas show in Tennessee, where there were over 500 gas, oil, and antique vendors. They also travel to Pennsylvania to a big show annually.
Mark plans to eventually make the store look like an old general store with an old Coca-Cola or tobacco mural on the side of the building, a couple of gas pumps out front, a Coca-Cola box and an old bench. The couple hope to open the store full-time in the future. They are also planning to branch out into different parts of the antique business and go to more estate sales.
In 2020, Mark and Ashley moved to Marianna. Ashley is currently employed at Chipola College as an assistant instructor in cosmetology, and Emma is now 13.
The grand opening, open house and ribbon cutting are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, May 21. What a great family and business to have in Marianna.
Visit Jefferson Street Antiques and Collectibles at 2913 Jefferson Street in Marianna on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. For an appointment, call Mark at 850-209-2012. Jefferson Street Antiques is on Facebook and Instagram. Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about businesses in Marianna.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.