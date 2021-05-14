Biz buzz: Marianna welcomes Jefferson Street Antiques and Collectibles

During this time, Mark met someone who shared his love for antiques and, in 2003, he married Ashley Pettis. Ashley owned and operated Bliss Salon by day, and in their off time, the couple traveled to antique shows. While Mark collected the "mantiques," Ashley collected home décor and housewares.

After a few years their family grew to include their daughter, Emma, and Mark went to work for Florida State Hospital in the security department. Mark shared that he began noticing when they went out shopping for antiques, they were constantly passing over items. So, the couple began selling antiques on the side at swap meets and shows.

Mark’s dream was growing too. He loved old stores and dreamed of owning one.

“I figured the biggest regrets in life are the chances we never take," he said. "We might as well take a chance and see where it takes us.”

Jefferson Street Antiques and Collectibles will have something for everyone. There are primitive and farmhouse items, which are very popular. Antique toys, mason jars, lanterns, typewriters, pocket knives, fishing rods and lures, oil cans, gas pumps, signs, furniture, housewares, and other collectibles fill the store. However, if you don’t see what you are looking for, ask Mark and Ashley and they will try to find it for you.