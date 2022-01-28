Black History Month essay contest deadline is Feb. 11

The Black History Month program at Chipola College on Feb. 25 will feature guest speaker William McRae, a retired FAMU executive, and presentations by students in Chipola’s Black Student Union, which is open to students of all races and ethnicities.
The BSU is organizing the Feb. 25 event, along with Dr. Willie Spires. He is the group’s advisor and is Dean of General Studies in the areas of math, and the natural, social and behavioral sciences at Chipola.
The event, to be held 6-9 p.m. in the Chipola College Cultural Center, will also highlight the work of local high school students ages 15-18 in an essay contest associated with the event.
Students have until Feb. 11 to submit their work for a chance to win cash prizes, and entries will be on display at the BHM program.
The theme of the program and the theme of the essay contest are similar.
Event theme is “Mitigating societal discord through education and enhanced moral development within our society.”
All essay entries should reflect the theme of “Discuss the effects of education upon modifying long standing stereotypical beliefs and behaviors toward minority groups.” It is open to individuals only (no collaborative entries) and to all15-18-year-olds from students in Jackson, Calhoun, Holmes, Liberty, and Washington counties. The essays should be at least 350-400 words long. All participating will receive a certificate, and all entries will be on display at the event, where the winners will be announced.
First place earns the writer $100. Second-place finisher gets $75, and the person finishing 3rd gets $50. To learn more about the contest, call 850-718-2319.
Entrants should submit a typed Word document (.doc, .docx) in Arial or Times New Roman font, 12 pt., double-spaced. All entries must be original and free of copyright restrictions or plagiarism.
A clear and legible cover letter must be included with each submission. The cover letter should include: student name, school attended and school phone number. Omission or illegibility may result in disqualification.
Completed essays must be submitted no later than Friday, Feb. 11, at 4:30 p.m. All students who participate are encouraged to attend the Feb. 25 event.
To enter, send submissions to: moralesl@chipola.edu, and you can also check on the status of entries at that email address.
Judging will be based on theme interpretation and presentation, creativity and originality; and overall quality of the composition.