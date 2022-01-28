Black History Month essay contest deadline is Feb. 11

The Black History Month program at Chipola College on Feb. 25 will feature guest speaker William McRae, a retired FAMU executive, and presentations by students in Chipola’s Black Student Union, which is open to students of all races and ethnicities.

The BSU is organizing the Feb. 25 event, along with Dr. Willie Spires. He is the group’s advisor and is Dean of General Studies in the areas of math, and the natural, social and behavioral sciences at Chipola.

The event, to be held 6-9 p.m. in the Chipola College Cultural Center, will also highlight the work of local high school students ages 15-18 in an essay contest associated with the event.

Students have until Feb. 11 to submit their work for a chance to win cash prizes, and entries will be on display at the BHM program.

The theme of the program and the theme of the essay contest are similar.

Event theme is “Mitigating societal discord through education and enhanced moral development within our society.”