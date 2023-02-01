Black History Month event at Chipola is Feb. 17

The annual Black History Month celebration hosted by the Chipola College Black Student Union will be held on campus in the Cultural Center, 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Guest speaker is Dr. Brian Turner. He is a licensed clinical psychologist and psychology department head at Xavier University in New Orleans, as well as an Associate Professor of Psychology and director of African American Diaspora Studies there. He is a former advisor for the BSU at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.

Additionally, Wayne Herring will share photos and experiences of visiting Ghana, lifestyle, cultural and economic facets. He is a retiree from the physical plant department at Chipola College.

BSU members will offer some poems and songs to round out the evening’s presentations.

Dinner will be included at the free event, thanks to some long-time event sponsors, according to Chipola College BSU sponsor Dr. Willie Spires, Chipola dean of General Studies in charge of social and behavioral sciences and math and natural sciences.

“This event would not be possible without the financial and moral support and contributions we’ve received over many years from businesses and local organizations” Spires said. “They’ve’ been very kind and giving for a long time, and we have the utmost appreciation for their contributions. They have made this important event more accessible.”

More BHM events

-The annual Grand Ridge School Black History Program will be held Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. in the school's gym. Jackson County School Board member Chephus Granberry will be the keynote speaker. The public is invited to attend, but this year there is reserved seating for all Grand Ridge school alumni and former staff members. Call the school at 850-482-1273, ext. 41221, to RSVP, so staff can save a seat for you.

-The New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3360 Garden View Road in Cottondale, will observe its annual Black Heritage Program on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. Dr. Henry Forward will be the speaker. Everyone is invited.