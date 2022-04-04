Blackout poetry contest set at Jackson County library

In celebration of April as National Poetry Month, the Jackson County Public Library System is inviting everyone to create and share their “blackout poetry.”

In this technique, creators can simply use any page of text and use a marker to black out all the words they don’t want to use. What’s left is the poem. You can also illustrate your page.

The library is also providing some pages to use if you don’t have something on hand that inspires you.

There are contests associated with the submissions given to the library by April 15.

Only submit one entry for the contest. They’ll initially be judged by an independent panel, with the top five in each available category advancing to a public vote to determine winners. That public vote runs from April 20-27. The winner in each category will get a certificate and prize.

The categories are: Ages 10-14; ages 15-19; ages 20-and-up; and; most artistic (for those choosing to illustrate).

Some employees of the Jackson County Library System took an early crack at the challenge in order to provide some examples.

Susanna Gaston, for instance, created the illustrated “Epilogue,” using a page that the library provided. She talked about her process and inspiration.

“I chose the words to the poem first. I liked the description of fall – it’s one of my favorite seasons,” Gaston said. “that was on the page, so I decided to go with that topic. I felt like “Epilogue” worked as a title to go along with that theme, since fall is sort of a conclusion to the year.”

Winners will be announced April 29.