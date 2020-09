The City of Marianna Fire-Rescue hosts the Blessing of the Fire Truck ceremony at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Madison Street Park in Marianna.

The new truck will be on display at the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for public viewing and photo opportunities.

Lunch will be available from food vendors Swamp Shack BBQ and The Ice Box.