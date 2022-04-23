 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Block party is April 30 in Sneads

A free block party organized by Victory Baptist Church will be held at the Sneads Log Cabin on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The cabin is located at 8025 Old Spanish Trail, Sneads.

There will be door prizes, health screenings, food, games, face painting, gospel singing, a ventriloquist and more.

The singers will be from Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, where J.M. Bighem is pastor. The ventriloquist performance will be courtesy of Light House Baptist Church of Valdosta, Georgia.

The event is sponsored by many local businesses and organizations.

Marianna police report drug arrest

