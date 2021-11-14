 Skip to main content
Blood drive at Baptist College of Florida is Nov. 15
A BCF representative visits the “Big Red Bus” to donated blood.

 BCF, PROVIDED

On Monday, Nov. 15, faculty, staff, and students at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville and members of the community to give blood at the semiannual blood drive.

The One Blood "Big Red Bus" will be on the BCF campus from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. to accept blood donations to help replenish the local blood banks. The bus will be located along the sidewalk near the BCF Wellness Center.

According to event organizers, all donors will receive a One Blood blanket and a $10 e-giftcard and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by visiting www.oneblood.org/donate-now with the sponsor code #18212. Everyone is welcome to participate with BCF in the blood drive.

