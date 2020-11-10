Blood drive held at BCF

Twice a year, faculty, staff, and students at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville board One Blood’s "Big Red Bus" to donate blood.

On Oct. 26, the local blood bus set up all day in the parking lot next to the BCF Wellness Center.

According to Blood Bank Representative Michelle Braswell, the blood drive was very successful, “We more than doubled what was collected in August with a total of 15 procedures and 17 units (pints) collected.”

Next semester, the bus will be back on the BCF campus on Monday, Feb. 15. For more information, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.