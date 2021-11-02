 Skip to main content
Blountstown driver, two kids injured in crash
Blountstown driver, two kids injured in crash

A driver from Blountstown and her two young passengers were seriously injured in a traffic crash in Calhoun County early Tuesday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Officials say the 34-year-old was driving an SUV westbound on State Road 20 behind a truck that had a mechanical problem and that, as the truck was pulling onto the north shoulder, the SUV struck the rear of the truck. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m.

The male driver of the truck, a 61-year-old from Tallahassee, was not injured.

The driver of the SUV and her 5-year-old female passenger were listed as having serious injuries. An 11-year-old female passenger in that vehicle was listed as having critical injures.

Both of the children are residents of Blountstown.

