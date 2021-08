The Blue Springs Recreation Area closed for the season Monday, a few weeks earlier than usual.

“This decision was made based on a shortage of staff at the park,” county officials said in a press release.

“Without sufficient staffing, park operation becomes difficult to oversee, and public safety becomes an issue.

“The shortage is largely due to the impacts of the pandemic.

“The County fully intends to re-open at the beginning of next season when fully staffed,” the release concluded.