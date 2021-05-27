Blue Springs season in full swing

Memorial Day weekend marks the start of Jackson County’s full summer opening at Blue Springs Recreational Area, the holiday typically inspiring many visitors to pack and take some supplies featuring patriotic colors.

Admission is $4 into the newly freshened park with famously cold waters that cool swimmers on even the hottest days of summer.

The park also has volleyball courts, a new playground for kids, pavilions and benches, new boating docks and walkways, and a beach at water’s edge. Work was still wrapping up this week on the most recent improvements, roof replacement on some pavilions, but the park will open on time.

There are float tubes, volleyballs and basketballs for daily rent, as well as canoes and paddle boats on a per-hour rental schedule.

The park is located at 5451 Blue Springs Road and, starting May 29, will be open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 9. The water is open to swimmers from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A weekends-only schedule commences in mid-August through end-of-season on Labor Day.

Service dogs are the only animals allowed in the park.