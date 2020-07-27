Blue Springs soon goes to weekends only

The full seven-day-a-week schedule at Blue Springs Recreation Area comes to its seasonal end on Sunday, Aug. 9. It will next be open on Saturday, Aug. 15 as a brief weekends-only schedule commences.

The Saturday-Sunday schedule continues until Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, with the park open that Monday to finish up the summer season of this year.

The park is expected to open on schedule next Memorial Day, with a lot of improvements to be completed during the traditional closed period of the year.

While it’s closed this time around, crews will be temporarily drawing down the water six feet so that workers can complete the park’s new headwall. That work is expected to begin in October or November. Until it starts, the boat ramp at Hunter’s Fish Camp Road will stay open to the public although the swimming area will be closed.

Once the headwall construction period begins, it will be closed as well until all the work is completed. Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels said the headwall work was purposely pushed into the later months of the fall so that boaters could have more time to get out on the water from that point during a time when the summer heat has generally abated.

The headwall will be made of landscape block and replaces the sandbag array that currently serves the purpose of establishing an end to the water in order to keep it from washing up and eroding the maintained area of the popular recreational area on Merritt’s Mill Pond. The headwall structure will also provide a safer entry-and-exit experience for swimmers.