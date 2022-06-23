Blue Springs will be site for training film

An air-medical company will soon be at Blue Springs Park filming a helicopter training flight.

Jackson County Commissioners this week approved the special-use permit necessary to let the project go forward.

The “One Floor Up” team will be shooting at the park on June 30 and, because if it, there will be a delay in opening the park for the day.

Public access will begin at 1 p.m. instead of the morning as usual. Because of that shortened day, the entrance fee to the park will be discounted to half price.

Admission was set at $2 for the day.