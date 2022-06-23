 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blue Springs will be site for training film

  • 0
Blue Springs

A team will soon film a helicopter training flight at Blue Springs in Marianna.

 Mark Skinner/Floridan File

An air-medical company will soon be at Blue Springs Park filming a helicopter training flight.

Jackson County Commissioners this week approved the special-use permit necessary to let the project go forward.

The “One Floor Up” team will be shooting at the park on June 30 and, because if it, there will be a delay in opening the park for the day.

Public access will begin at 1 p.m. instead of the morning as usual. Because of that shortened day, the entrance fee to the park will be discounted to half price.

Admission was set at $2 for the day.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marianna animal shelter closing

Marianna animal shelter closing

Partners for Pets has announced plans to close its existing no-kill animal shelter in Marianna and to cease taking in homeless animals until t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert