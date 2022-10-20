Blueberry, fruit and composting workshops set in in Jackson, Washington counties

Workshops on blueberries, fruit trees and composting are set for upcoming days at the agriculture extension offices in Jackson and Washington counties.

Blueberry WorkshopA Tuesday, Oct. 25 blueberry workshop is set for 8 a.m. to noon, at the Washington County Extension Office at 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley. This event is in partnership with the Jackson County Extension team.

Several specialists will cover soil preparation and health, insects, disease control, and updates, and updates on blackberries as an emerging fruit crop for the Panhandle. The cost is $10 per person.

The following Continuing Education Units are available for this workshop: One for general core 482 and 487, three for demonstration and research, three for ag tree crop pest control and three for private applicator ag pest control.

Pre-registration is required. Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Ave., Suite 3, Marianna, or visit JacksonCountyHorticulture.eventbrite.com to register. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, contact the Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771). Call with any questions at 850-482-9620.

Garden to Table: FruitA fruit-focused Garden To Table session is set for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices Auditorium, 2741 Penn Ave., Marianna.

This is the last session of a Garden to Table series and is a workshop on fruit. Many of the popular fruit grown in the Panhandle and some not as common will be covered. The cost is $15 per person and participants will be able to take home a potted fruit, printed materials and have the chance to taste several ways fruit can be used in cooking.

Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required because materials may be limited for walk-ins. Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, Marianna, or JacksonCountyFCS.eventbrite.com to register.

Composting 101:

From Scraps to GoldA composting workshop is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices Auditorium, 2741 Penn Ave., Marianna.

Leon County extension agents and experts in composting will present information on how to make your everyday food scraps into valuable compost for soil health and plants and vegetables.

Bring your questions on the how to get started. No space is too small to start your own composting. This talk will be $5 at the door and pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Call 850-482-9620 to reserve your seat and if you have any questions.