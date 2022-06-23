Board to meet on fate of old Hope School in Jackson County

The Jackson County School Board will meet in special session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, to discuss offers that have been received for the sale of the old Hope School property.

Students and staff were assigned to the old Riverside Elementary School after the Riverside population was incorporated into the new K-8 school in Marianna.

The meeting will be held in the board’s regular meeting room in the district office at 2903 Jefferson Street in Marianna.

School officials say a link to the meeting’s agenda will be posted on the district’s website: jcsb.org.

Jackson County School Superintendent Steve Benton said two offers have been made on the property, which includes about three acres and the buildings. The school board will look at the offers made and potentially select one to pursue in negotiations.

This is not the only property the school system has placed on the Florida Showcase for sale: The old food service building and the old adult education site are also being offered.

Benton said the sale of the surplus properties could help the school system make improvements to facilities now under renovation and other projects as they’re identified.

For more information, call Benton at 850-482-1200.